NCLT OKs resolution plan worth ₹250 crore for Unimark Remedies2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:29 AM IST
- A bench led by Justices Kishore Velumpalli and Prabhat Kumar held that the resolution plan has been approved.
The National Company Law Tribunal in its order on Wednesday approved the resolution plan for Unimark Remedies, which was submitted by a consortium of Asset Reconstruction Company (India), Intas Pharmaceutical and Shamrock Pharmachemi.
