NCLT OKs resolution plan worth 250 crore for Unimark Remedies

ICICI Bank, one of the financial creditors had moved the NCLT to recover dues of more than ₹100 crores and to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process against Unimark under section 7 of the IBC, 2016. The tribunal in April 2018 admitted the company under insolvency and appointed as the resolution professional of the company. The total liability of the company stood at 1,172 crores.