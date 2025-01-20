Companies
NCLT orders liquidation of Go First, ending 20-month insolvency saga
Krishna Yadav , Daanish Anand 5 min read 20 Jan 2025, 08:09 PM IST
- Go First, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2023, had a 6.9% market share in India’s aviation sector at the time. However, the airline’s assets were effectively wiped out after the Delhi High Court allowed lessors to repossess its fleet of 54 planes.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered the liquidation of Go First, marking the end of 20 months of insolvency proceedings for the struggling budget airline.
