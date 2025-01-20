Ticket Agents Association of India (TAFI) told Mint that there were signs for a long time that Go First would not survive. He said, "While the financial losses will be much lesser in comparison to the bankruptcy of the other two airlines, the government needs to ensure there is a healthy environment for airlines in India. The market is growing, domestic demand is robust, and we definitely need more airlines. We need an environment that makes it viable for airlines to fly in the country. The government should figure out a way to bring Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) under GST. There need to be some concrete steps by the central government on this."