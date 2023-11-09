Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLT orders refund of IT dues to Cox & Kings

NCLT orders refund of IT dues to Cox & Kings

Priyanka Gawande

  • The order comes in response to a plea filed by the liquidator of the company

From the beginning of the year, Cox and Kings shares have lost 21.25%, while those of Thomas Cook have gained 35.31%.
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

MUMBAI :The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the income tax department to refund 11.89 crore to insolvent travel firm Cox & Kings.

“We direct the income tax department to refund the amount of 11.89 crore adjusted by them towards outstanding dues of the corporate debtor (Cox & Kings) within four weeks from the date of receipt of the order," said a bench led by Justice Lakshmi Gurung in an order issued on 1 November but uploaded on the official website on Tuesday.

The order comes in response to a plea filed by the liquidator of the company.

Essentially, in January 2022 the liquidator filed an application before the tribunal seeking a refund from the tax department on behalf of the beleaguered travel company.

Following this, the tribunal directed the liquidator to issue a notice to the income tax department, seeking a tax refund of 11 crore.

Nausher Kohli, counsel representing the liquidator recently informed the tribunal that according to an intimation order of the Income Tax department dated 31 March 2021 under Section 143(1) of the Income Tax Act for assessment year 2020-21, the refund due to the company was mentioned as 11.89 crore.

The tax department, however, instead of issuing the refund to Cox & Kings, adjusted the sum against outstanding dues. The 1 November order of the tribunal said that Cox & Kings was admitted for insolvency proceedings on 21 October 2019, following which a moratorium was imposed.

The Income Tax department’s order for refund was passed on 31 March 2021 and the adjustment of refund against dues was made during the moratorium, the NCLT order said.

“This amounts to violation of moratorium under Section 14 of IBC, especially since the department has already filed its claim in Form-B on 22 January 2020 for an amount of 41.4 crore.

Therefore, we direct the income tax department to refund the said amount," the tribunal said in its four-page order.

The debt-laden firm owes about 7,422 crore to its financial and operational creditors. In October 2019, NCLT granted Rattan India Finance’s request for an insolvency petition against Cox & Kings for defaulting on a loan of 30 crore.

The committee of creditors with an 85% majority voted to liquidate the company in March 2021 after the company failed to find any potential buyer.

Then in December 2021, the NCLT ordered liquidation of the bankrupt firm, appointing Ashutosh Agarwala as the official liquidator of the company.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 12:32 AM IST
