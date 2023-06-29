Tilaknagar Industries’ Prag Distillery moves out of liquidation

Tilaknagar Industries’ Prag Distillery moves out of liquidation1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 11:16 AM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has removed Prag Distillery from liquidation proceedings and allowed the reinstatement of the board of directors. Prag Distillery, a subsidiary of Tilaknagar Industries, had defaulted on loan repayments and filed for insolvency. After settling outstanding dues, the NCLT nullified preferential transactions and approved the withdrawal of the liquidation application. The decision allows Prag Distillery to resume management operations.
NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed the removal of Prag Distillery Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tilaknagar Industries Limited, from the liquidation proceedings. In addition, the NCLT order permits the reinstatement of the board of directors to resume management operations. Located in Andhra Pradesh, Prag Distillery has an annual bottling capacity of approximately six lakh cases.
