NCLT approves Future Retail’s plea to allow access to stores2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
Future Retail sought help from relevant local authorities for access and protection under Regulation 30 of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the resolution professional of Future Retail Ltd to request help from law enforcement authorities to gain access to stores that the company has been locked out of due to disputes with landlords. However, a detailed order has not yet been issued.
