NCLT approves Future Retail’s plea to allow access to stores

A bench led by Justice Shyam Babu Gautam, while allowing the plea, said that “Goods lying inside the storerooms pertains to the corporate debtor, which is under corporate insolvency resolution process, therefore in all interest, the resolution professional (RP) would require to protect the assets and to take over the custody of those assets hence to secure those assets the local administration/ station house officer of the concerned area as indicated are directed to render all kinds of co-operation to RP in taking over such assets. We also grant permission to the police to break open such locks on the sealed stores."