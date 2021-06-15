Mumbai: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has expressed surprise at the haircut that creditors have to take in the Videocon Industries Ltd’s resolution plan. In the order, approving the resolution plan submitted by Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies, the tribunal noted that the resolution applicant was paying close to the liquidation value to acquire the company.

NCLT order also said that the shares of VIL and Value industries will be delisted from the stock exchanges following the acquisition by Twin Star. This means the stock value will ultimately become zero, similar to what happened with DHFL shares. Shares of Videocon Industries were seen rising on the exchanges for the last few days after the announcement of the resolution plan of Agarwal. Individual shareholders hold over 43% stake in the company, shows stock exchange data.

In the order, the NCLT said that registered valuers have valued the assets of the 13 companies at a fair value of ₹4,069 crore and the liquidation value at ₹2,568 crore. The consolidated resolution amount for 13 companies offered by Twin Start stands at ₹2962 crore against the admitted claims of ₹64,838 crore. This accounts for only 4.15% of the total outstanding claim amount and a total hair cut to all the creditors of 95.85%.

“Surprisingly the Resolution Applicant also valued all the assets and liabilities of all the 13 companies and arrived at almost the same value of the registered valuers," noted the court in its order.

As per the insolvency regulations, the Liquidation Value and Fair Market Value is kept as confidential and informed to the COC members only at the time of finalising the resolution plan. “and even in the present case the resolution bids are opened in the 15th CoC meeting held on 02.09.2020 wherein Liquidation Value and Fair Market Value was informed to the members of CoC. “

The tribunal therefore observed that, “even if the confidentiality clause is in existence, in view of the facts and circumstances as discussed above a doubt arises upon the confidentiality clause being in real time use therefore, we request IBBI to examine this issue in depth so as to ensure the confidentiality clause is followed unscruplessley, without any compromise in letter and spirit by all the concerned parties, entities connected in the CIRP."

While approving the resolution plan, the NCLT observed that the resolution applicant increase payout to the operational creditors especially MSMEs.

“The Successful Resolution Applicant is paying almost nothing and 99.28 percent hair cut is provided for Operational Creditors (Hair cut or Tonsure, Total Shave). During the course of the hearing it is also submitted that a voluminous number of Operational Creditors are also MSME and if they are paid only 0.72 percent of their admitted claim amount, in the near future many of these Operational Creditors may have to face Insolvency Proceedings which may be inevitable," the court said.

The resolution plan includes all the 13 group companies of Videocon. The resolution for Videocon Oil, Trend Electronics and KAIL are under process, and banks will recover dues from the three companies separately.

