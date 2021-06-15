NCLT order also said that the shares of VIL and Value industries will be delisted from the stock exchanges following the acquisition by Twin Star. This means the stock value will ultimately become zero, similar to what happened with DHFL shares. Shares of Videocon Industries were seen rising on the exchanges for the last few days after the announcement of the resolution plan of Agarwal. Individual shareholders hold over 43% stake in the company, shows stock exchange data.

