NCLT rejects resolution plan of Anirudh Agro Farms for Viceroy Hotels: Report1 min read 11 Jun 2023, 08:40 AM IST
The NCLT has rejected the resolution plan of Anirudh Agro Farms for Viceroy Hotels following the expiry of bank guarantees and directed the continuation of the corporate insolvency resolution process
The NCLT has reportedly rejected the resolution plan of Anirudh Agro Farms for Viceroy Hotels following the expiry of bank guarantees and directed the continuation of the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) and asked the resolution professional to call for fresh bids. According to MoneyControl.com, the tribunal found the plan to be in breach of statutory provisions and did not accept AAFL's undertaking to make payments to creditors in five tranches. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
