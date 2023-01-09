NCLT rejects Torrent's plea to halt Reliance Cap CoC's voting for second auction2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings are in the fray for Reliance Capital.
Torrent Investments and Hinduja Group company IndusInd International Holdings are in the fray for Reliance Capital.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday rejected plea by Torrent Investments, one of the bidders for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, that sought to halt the Committee of Creditors' voting to hold a second round of auction.