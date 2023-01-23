NCLT reserves order on Torrent plea to halt fresh auction for RCap2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Torrent Investments had filed a plea before the tribunal on January 9, seeking to squash the lenders' plans to hold a fresh auction for the debt-ridden Reliance Capital
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday reserved its order on fresh auction for the Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital, directing lenders to maintain status quo till the final order is passed by the tribunal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×