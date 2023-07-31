comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Companies / News/  NCLT seeks approval of Go First lenders for ticket refund plan
Back

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sought the consent of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Go First’s plan to refund money to passengers booked on their flights post 3 May – the day airline suspended operations.

The refund plan, submitted by Go First management led by the Resolution Professional (RP), includes a mix of payment via credit notes issued to travel agents and passengers, and payment through revenue earned through operations.

The NCLT has also instructed the RP to seek approval from the CoC until the next day of the hearing, slated for 7 August.

Graphic: Mint
View Full Image
Graphic: Mint

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, representing the RP, informed the court that the refund pertains to passengers who made advance bookings totalling 597.4 crore. In response, the court inquired whether the RP could mobilize such a substantial amount. The RP clarified that immediate refunds were not on the table, but instead, payments would be made gradually after resuming flight services based on cash flow and revenue.

The tribunal also questioned the RP about obtaining approval from the CoC, to which the RP responded that they had informed the CoC during the meeting’s minutes. However, the court reinstated that the petition lacks the CoC’s resolution, emphasizing the need for RP to secure approval from the CoC since they are the only entity authorized to release funds. As per the petition, Go First suspended commercial operations on 3 May, resulting in a total booking value of 597.54 crore. The bookings comprised 15,49,573 tickets, out of which 15,25,862 tickets worth 582.77 crore were booked through online travel agents. Only 23,711 tickets amounting to 14.77 crore were booked through the company’s direct website.

As part of the fresh relaunch plan, Go First now plans to secure higher interim financing of 600-700 crore from banks and resume operations with fewer flights than was planned. The banks had earlier agreed to provide an interim funding of 425 crore and the airline planned to restart operations with 27 aircraft, which has now been reduced to 10.

The restructuring of the relaunch plan was necessitated after the aviation regulator didn’t approve the plan in full due to shortage of pilots and other operational staff.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:24 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout