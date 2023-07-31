NCLT seeks approval of Go First lenders for ticket refund plan2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:53 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal has sought the consent of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Committee of Creditors on Go First’s plan to refund money to passengers booked on their flights post 3 May—the day airline suspended operations
New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sought the consent of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) and the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Go First’s plan to refund money to passengers booked on their flights post 3 May – the day airline suspended operations.
