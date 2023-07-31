NCLT seeks approval of Go First lenders for ticket refund plan

The tribunal also questioned the RP about obtaining approval from the CoC, to which the RP responded that they had informed the CoC during the meeting’s minutes. However, the court reinstated that the petition lacks the CoC’s resolution, emphasizing the need for RP to secure approval from the CoC since they are the only entity authorized to release funds. As per the petition, Go First suspended commercial operations on 3 May, resulting in a total booking value of ₹597.54 crore. The bookings comprised 15,49,573 tickets, out of which 15,25,862 tickets worth ₹582.77 crore were booked through online travel agents. Only 23,711 tickets amounting to ₹14.77 crore were booked through the company’s direct website.