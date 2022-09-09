NCLT starts insolvency process against Pancard Clubs

Based on the order, the petitioners (investors) stated that on pursuing the orders passed by Sebi and tribunal it was clear that investment made by over ₹50 lakh investors was accepted by Pancard Clubs under the guise of time share scheme used for purchasing room nights in various properties and resorts owned by the debt-laden company.The scheme was made by the company for the purpose of getting returns on their investments against a consideration for time value of money, the petition said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}