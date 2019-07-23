NCLT to hear Jet Airways case on 8 August

MUMBAI: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday said it will hear on 8 August the insolvency proceedings against Jet Airways (India) Ltd. and the progress report by the insolvency resolution professional (IRP), appointed by the court to oversee the bankruptcy proceedings of the airline.

The tribunal, comprising judges V.P. Singh and Ravikumar Duraisamy, asked the IRP for Jet Airways, Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton India, to discuss employee’s salary concerns with the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Employee associations of Jet Airways had, through their lawyers, sought the court’s permission to release a month’s salary.

Jet Airways has held back salaries since January to a section of its staff, including pilots, engineers and general managers. Besides, the carrier has deferred the salaries for March to all employees, as it battled financial woes before finally suspending operations due to an acute fund crunch.

On Tuesday, the two-judge bench of NCLT also said it will hear the claims Luckystar Private Ltd., which owns Siroya Centre, the former headquarters of Jet Airways, on 8 August.

Luckystar Private Ltd had approached the NCLT for taking back the possession of Siroya Center from Jet Airways after the lease expired on 7 June.

Jet Airways has not flown since 18 April due to funding woes.

A consortium of 26 bankers led by State Bank approached the NCLT to recover dues of over ₹8,500 crore from Jet Airways. Apart from banks, the airline also owes over ₹10,000 crore to its hundreds of vendors, primarily aircraft lessors and over ₹3,000 crore to its employees who have not been paid salaries since March.

Over the past five months, lenders to Jet have been trying to sell the airline as a going concern but have failed due to many a reason.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT admitted Jet Airways on 20 June for bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The court also approved IRP to oversee the insolvency proceedings.

The tribunal ordered the IRP to complete the bankruptcy proceedings in three months, even though the law allows six months, saying “the matter is of national importance".

Last week, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways approved an interim funding of $10 million (about Rs69 crore) for the airline, which will be used for corporate insolvency resolution process.

Resolution professional, Chhawchharia, has set 6 August as the date for issuing a provisional list of prospective resolution applicants, and 11 August as the last date of submission of objections. The final list of prospective resolution applicants will be issued on 14 August, while the final date for submission of resolution plans of these applicants will be 5 September.