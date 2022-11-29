NCLT to hear Jet Airways matter on 6 December

The NCLT hearing is expected to provide clarity on whether ownership can be transferred on the basis of bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore. This is the bone of contention between the airline’s winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and financial creditors. The resolution plan stated that the winning bidder has to make an upfront payment of ₹185 crore to the financial creditors within 180 days from the effective date. The consortium has deposited bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore, and has said that it will invest further only after the next steps of the resolution plan are fulfilled in terms of handover of the company.

