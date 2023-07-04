NCLT to hear lessors’ insolvency plea against SpiceJet on 21 July

NCLT to hear lessors’ insolvency plea against SpiceJet on 21 July2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 10:56 PM IST
While doing so a bench led by Justice Mahendra Khandelwal questioned the maintainability of the petition since a similar petition was already filed by the lessor in May this year.
NEW DELHI : The Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing case involving aircraft engine lessor Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s petition to initiate the corporate insolvency resolution process against SpiceJet. The matter is now scheduled to be taken up by the tribunal on July 21.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×