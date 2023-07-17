NCLT to hear lessors’ pleas for SpiceJet insolvency in August1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The NCLT gave SpiceJet 10 days to submit a rejoinder to the lessors’ reply.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has postponed the hearing of insolvency pleas against budget carrier SpiceJet, granting the airline 10 days to file a rejoinder. The pleas were filed by aircraft lessors Aircastle of Ireland and Wilmington Trust. The court is scheduled to hear the Aircastle case on 8 August, and Wilmington Trust’s plea on 17 August.
