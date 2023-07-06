NCLT to hear plea by Go First lessors on August 4

NCLT to hear plea by Go First lessors on August 42 min read 06 Jul 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The Delhi high court, in an interim order on Wednesday, directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and airport authorities to allow Go First’s lessors’ representatives and officers to inspect the 30 parked aircraft within the next three days
New Delhi: The National Company law Tribunal (NCLT) heard pleas by engine and aircraft lessors of Go First, who are seeking an interim relief from court to inspect planes and engines and deferred the matter till August 4.
