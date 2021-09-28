NCLT to hear plea on approval of Suraksha's bid for Jaypee Infratech on 26 Oct

This was the fourth round of bidding to find a buyer for JIL, which went into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in August 2017. After the CoC's approval, the Suraksha group's offer has to be cleared by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). A successful resolution of JIL will provide a big relief to over 20,000 homebuyers across various housing projects launched by the realty developer in Noida and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh). In its final resolution plan, Suraksha group has offered to banks over 2,500 acres of land and nearly ₹1,300 crore by way of issuing non-convertible debentures.