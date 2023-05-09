NCLT to pronounce order in Go Air insolvency case on 10 May1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 08:46 PM IST
The Wadia Group-backed low-cost carrier voluntarily filed for insolvency at the NCLT on 2 May after announcing suspension of flights for 3-4 May
MUMBAI : The Delhi bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday will pronounce its verdict on a petition filed by Go First seeking initiation of voluntary insolvency proceedings and imposition of an interim moratorium under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
