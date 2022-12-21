NCLT reserves Jet’s ownership transfer order

On Tuesday, Rohan Rajadhyaksha, a counsel representing the committee of creditors, had argued that the undertaking was just to ensure comfort for payment of the dues. The NCLT has been hearing the arguments of both the SRA and the lenders on whether the conditions precedent were fulfilled by the consortium in order to receive the ownership of the airlines. While the lenders said the conditions precedent were not satisfied by Jalan Kalrock , the consortium claimed that it had met all the necessary conditions precedent mentioned in the resolution plan.