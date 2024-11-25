NCPA announces the Fourth Season of NCPA@thePark in Association with BMC and Presented by Westside

Published25 Nov 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: After an overwhelming response to previous seasons, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), hosted the first concert of the fourth season of its off-campus initiative NCPA@thePark last week at the iconic Bandra Fort amphitheatre recording a footfall of more than a seven hundred audience members. This exciting initiative, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), brings a series of 40 incredible live performances to the city’s parks over the next 5 months and invites audiences to a unique outdoor cultural experience. Having started from the 9th of November, NCPA@thePark will take over 4 iconic parks (Bandra Fort, Narali Baug, Hiranandani Garden Powai and Cooperage Bandstand) in Mumbai, offering free access to a wide array of performances every Saturday for the next five months. From classical music and dance to contemporary art and theatre, the performances promise something for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned cultural enthusiast or new to the world of performing arts. NCPA@thePark was launched in March 2022 to celebrate the return of live performances after the pandemic-induced lockdowns, and it has since become a beloved cultural celebration for Mumbaikars. The fourth season is set to build on the success of the previous seasons of making performing arts more accessible for the audience in Mumbai and beyond. Speaking about the ambitious fourth season of the initiative, Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA, commented, “The NCPA is delighted to announce an ambitious season of the ‘NCPA@thePark’, to spread the joy of live performances beyond its campus for the next five months in parks across Mumbai. The NCPA continues to receive an encouraging response from the audience each year towards this riveting initiative. It has always been our endeavour to make the performing arts accessible to the public and this initiative, supported by partners like the BMC and Westside, make it possible. We look forward to welcoming residents of the city to join us with their friends and family in this celebration as we promote the performing arts and strengthen communities in Mumbai and beyond." Expressing his support, Dr. Amit Saini, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) of BMC, said, “BMC is happy to further our association with the NCPA for an ambitious five-months-long edition of NCPA@thePark and assist in their efforts in increasing art and cultural experiences in the city. ‘NCPA@thePark’ is a free event that invites all Mumbai residents to enjoy live performances by acclaimed artistes, across the city’s key gardens maintained by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. We are certain that the initiative will be successful like its former editions and offer the residents a unique opportunity of experiencing engaging live performances outdoors.” Speaking on Westside’s long-lasting associaiton, Umashan Naidoo, Head of customer and beauty at Westside, commented, “We’re thrilled to present NCPA@ThePark once again, this time for a longer run! This initiative celebrates art across forms like music, dance, theatre and poetry. At Westside, we’re dedicated to co-creating a platform that promotes creativity, especially for today’s youth. For more information on performance schedules and locations, please visit https://www.ncpamumbai.com/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 12:21 PM IST
