During the January to October 2022 period, the gross floor area of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings across 7 cities–National Capital Region or NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai. Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), Hyderabad and Kolkata–was recorded at 3,95,39,770 sq ft. NCR led among these cities to record the highest gross floor area of LEED certified buildings at 98,54,680 sq ft, as per a Knight Frank report.

LEED is a green building rating system used across the world.

Bengaluru follows NCR to stand second at 90,10,595 sq ft area, followed by Chennai at 55,95,722, as per the report.

Knight Frank in its report said investors are increasingly considering sustainable, ethical, and responsible business practices into account when evaluating the risk and performance of a company.

As for LEED certification issued during the same period, 136 new buildings were certified across the seven cities. “33 new buildings received LEED certification in the NCR region, maximum across the top 7 Indian cities during the period. Bengaluru recorded the second highest number of new buildings receiving LEED certification. 25 new buildings were certified in Bengaluru during the Jan to Oct 2022 period," the report said.

“Sustainable architecture and green buildings meeting the needs of a balanced ecology is an emerging and on-demand trend in the Indian and global real estate landscape. As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance. Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India," said Sujatha Ganapathy – Vice President - Sustainability and Well Standard Business, Knight Frank India.

LEED certifications are given on three levels - platinum, gold and silver. Even across certification levels, NCR again led the ranking with the highest platinum certified buildings at 22, while Bengaluru registered highest gold certified buildings accounting to 12 buildings.

“On the aspect of certification level, India recorded 82 Platinum certified buildings, 50 Gold certified buildings and 4 Silver certified buildings across top 7 leading markets during the Jan to Oct 2022 period," the report said.