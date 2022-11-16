NCR has highest gross floor area of LEED certified buildings: report2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 07:47 PM IST
- Bengaluru follows NCR to stand second at 90,10,595 sq ft area, followed by Chennai at 55,95,722, as per the report
During the January to October 2022 period, the gross floor area of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings across 7 cities–National Capital Region or NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai. Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), Hyderabad and Kolkata–was recorded at 3,95,39,770 sq ft. NCR led among these cities to record the highest gross floor area of LEED certified buildings at 98,54,680 sq ft, as per a Knight Frank report.