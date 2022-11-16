NCR has highest gross floor area of LEED certified buildings: report

“Sustainable architecture and green buildings meeting the needs of a balanced ecology is an emerging and on-demand trend in the Indian and global real estate landscape. As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance. Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India," said Sujatha Ganapathy – Vice President - Sustainability and Well Standard Business, Knight Frank India.

