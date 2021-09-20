New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) issued a statement on Monday regarding the discussions about change in ownership or divestment. NDTV shares rallied on Monday to hit its 10% upper circuit limit amid speculations in the market.

“NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price," it said in a statement to indices.

On NSE, the stock traded at ₹79.85, up 9.99% at 3.30.

Here's the full statement from NDTV

NDTV Limited is not in discussions now, nor has been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of any sort. Founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, own 61.45 percent of the Company and remain in control of it.

NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

Regarding 'news reports' on this, NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation.

The Company is known for exemplary corporate governance and continues to abide by all legal and regulatory requirements for disclosure.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.