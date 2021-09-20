Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >NDTV issues statement, says no talk about sale

NDTV issues statement, says no talk about sale

Premium
On NSE, the stock traded at 79.85, up 9.99% at 3.30.
1 min read . 07:27 PM IST Livemint

'NDTV Limited is not in discussions now, nor has been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of any sort,' it said in a statement to indices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) issued a statement on Monday regarding the discussions about change in ownership or divestment. NDTV shares rallied on Monday to hit its 10% upper circuit limit amid speculations in the market. 

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) issued a statement on Monday regarding the discussions about change in ownership or divestment. NDTV shares rallied on Monday to hit its 10% upper circuit limit amid speculations in the market. 

“NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price," it said in a statement to indices.

“NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price," it said in a statement to indices.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

On NSE, the stock traded at 79.85, up 9.99% at 3.30.

Here's the full statement from NDTV

NDTV Limited is not in discussions now, nor has been, with any entity for a change in ownership or a divestment of any sort. Founder-promoters, Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who are both journalists, own 61.45 percent of the Company and remain in control of it.

NDTV has no information on why there is a sudden surge in the stock price.

Regarding 'news reports' on this, NDTV cannot control unsubstantiated rumours, nor does it participate in baseless speculation.

The Company is known for exemplary corporate governance and continues to abide by all legal and regulatory requirements for disclosure.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 reasons why Sensex plunged 525 points today

Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!