NDTV promoter firm transfers 99.5% stake to Adani-owned VCPL

NDTV promoter firm transfers 99.5% stake to Adani-owned VCPL1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 10:34 PM IST
- The transfer of shares will give the Adani group control over a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.
Adani Enterprises wholly owned subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) on Monday said that it has recived a letter from news broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd’s (NDTV’s) promoter firm RRPR Holdin confirming it had transferred shares constituting 99.5 per cent of its equity capital to VCPL.