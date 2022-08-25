NDTV promoters say Sebi nod required for Adani to acquire shares3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 11:17 AM IST
- The Roys were prohibited from accessing the securities market in any manner for a period of two years till 26 November, 2022
NDTV on Thursday argued that its promoters cannot yet transfer shares in the television channel’s parent entity to Adani Group firms, citing a November 2020 ruling by the markets regulator which barred them from accessing capital markets for two years in a case of insider trading.