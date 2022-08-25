NDTV promoters say Sebi nod required for Adani to acquire shares

The Roys were prohibited from accessing the securities market in any manner for a period of two years till 26 November, 2022, because a Sebi order had restrained "the Founder-Promoters Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market, and further prohibiting buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}