NDTV promoters seek Sebi clarification on VCPL deal

“NDTV founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy have informed New Delhi Television Limited (“NDTV") that the promoter group vehicle of NDTV, viz. RRPR Holding Private Limited (“RRPRH") has written a letter dated 28 August 2022 to SEBI, asking it to determine whether the SEBI order dated 27 November 2020 restricts conversion of warrants issued to Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (“VCPL") into equity shares of the promoter group vehicle RRPRH," the company said in a regulatory filing.