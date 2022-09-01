NDTV says Adani Group's takeover needs nod from income tax authorities2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 11:38 AM IST
In another hurdle to the Adani Group's bid to take control of the media firm, New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday said that Adani group would require clearance from tax authorities to go ahead with its stake sale as the income tax department in 2017 provisionally barred its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy from selling a part of their stake as part of a reassessment of their taxes.