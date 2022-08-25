NDTV says Adani Group needs Sebi approval for the deal1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:12 AM IST
On Tuesday, Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate said that it was seeking to control a majority stake in NDTV
BENGALURU: New Delhi Television (NDTV) said that Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VPCL) along with AMG Media Networks Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd will need the stock market regulator's approval to buy 99.5% interests in its promoter group.