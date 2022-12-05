NDTV shares at 5% lower circuit on the last day of Adani's open offer

The media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) shares witnessed a 5% lower circuit on the last day of Adani Group's open offer. Vishvapradhan Commercial along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises launched the open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in NDTV began on November 22 and was scheduled to close on December 5. The open offer did not fully subscribe, as per the latest update on BSE and NSE. Adani garnered around 58 lakh equity shares of NDTV which was not even half of the total size in the open offer.

