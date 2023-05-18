NDTV to launch 9 vernacular news channels, seek permission of I&B Ministry1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:22 AM IST
NDTV is going to inform the stock exchanges about the launch dates of these channels after it gets the approval.
The Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), during a meeting held on May 17, granted approval for a proposal to request the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for permission to launch nine news channels in various Indian languages.
