The Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), during a meeting held on May 17, granted approval for a proposal to request the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for permission to launch nine news channels in various Indian languages.

NDTV will inform the stock exchanges about the launch dates of these channels once approval is obtained from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The media company reported a significant decline in net profit for the quarter ending March 2023, with a decrease of 97.5% to ₹59 lakhs compared to ₹24.16 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also experienced a decline in consolidated revenue from operations, down by 35.5% to ₹66.96 crore from ₹103.8 crore in the previous year.

NDTV has taken steps to reduce external borrowings, lowering it to ₹3 crore during the quarter under review, down from ₹9 crore the previous year. Additionally, the company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to ₹103.6 crore for the quarter, a decrease from ₹116.4 crore in 2022.

In its filing, the company noted that the EBITDA margins were impacted by ₹4.80 crore due to one-time expenses related to severance pay and one-time write-off provisions.

On December 30, 2022, AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL) acquired a 27.26% stake in NDTV through its subsidiary RRPR Holding Private Limited, granting AMNL a controlling interest of 64.71% in the media company.

Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, has expressed pride in supporting NDTV by providing top-tier personnel and infrastructure, with the vision of transforming it into a successful global news company across multiple platforms.

After a contentious dispute, the Adani Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests including ports and energy, now holds an approximate 64.7% stake in NDTV through its entities RRPR Holding and Vishvapradhan Commercial.