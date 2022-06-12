Nearby overseas destinations drive travel recovery2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- Int’l passenger traffic for airlines rose to 2.2 mn in May, surpassing the 1.8 mn outbound passengers in May 2019
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Short- and medium-haul destinations such as Dubai, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Singapore, Phuket, and Male are leading the recovery in international travel among Indian holidayers as declining covid-19 cases led to a sense of cautious optimism, said industry observers.