Nearby overseas destinations drive travel recovery

International passenger traffic for Indian airlines rose to about 2.2 million in May, surpassing the 1.8 million outbound passengers in May 2019 by 24%, rating agency Icra Ltd said in a recent report. However, the rise in jet fuel prices by 89.7% in June from a year ago poses a threat to the airline industry’s earnings for FY23, it said. Airfares, especially for popular long-haul routes such as Mumbai-New York and Bengaluru-London have risen by 10-30% since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. The one-way fare for Mumbai-New York was ₹65,000-70,000 in May, while the fare for Bengaluru-London was ₹43,000-44,000.