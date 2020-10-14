Nearly 1,000 Boeing plane orders are lost or in doubt

The collapse in demand for air travel -- and new jetliners --has added pressure on Boeing as the company works to end the Max’s flying ban, which was imposed in March 2019 after two deadly crashes. Deliveries of all models fell to just 28 planes in the third quarter, down from 63 a year earlier, as Boeing also grappled with a spate of production issues that forced additional inspections and repairs for its 787 Dreamliners.