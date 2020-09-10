Nearly 50% of India’s working women more stressed due to pandemic: LinkedIn

More than 44% working moms are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25%). Data also suggests that working mothers are more likely to bear the brunt of distractions from childcare while men seek support from friends and family. The survey shows that only 20% working mothers rely on a family member or friend to take care of their children, when compared to 32% men. Findings also show that more than 46% working mothers report working till late to make up for work, and 42% are unable to focus on work with their children at home.