Nearly 50% of stores closed due to covid-19 restrictions: DMart

MUMBAI : Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the popular hypermarket chain DMart, on Friday said that nearly 50% of its stores are not operating due to covid-19 restrictions imposed by local authorities.

"Nearly 50% of our stores remain closed for operations based on directives by the local authorities. Footfall at stores that are open depends on movement and timing restrictions enforced by the local authorities. Overall, they are significantly lower than usual footfalls," the company said in a filing with stock exchanges.

As of 31 December, DMart had 196 stores with a retail floor space of 7 million sq. ft across 72 cities and towns.

The company is currently only selling essential items such as grocery and FMCG products in its operational stores and has stopped selling general merchandise.

While DMart has activated other sales channels such as e-commerce home delivery and bulk deliveries to housing complexes, the company said that sales from these channels are inconsequential.

"Customers who have used the service have deeply appreciated these initiatives, however, sales from these channels are inconsequential," the company said.

E-commerce and bulk deliveries to societies are initiatives implemented to only manage the current lockdown situation, it added.