Nearly 96,000 companies have voluntarily wound up in the past five years

Nearly 96,000 companies have voluntarily wound up in the past five years1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:19 PM IST
The government has set up a Center for Processing Accelerated Corporate Exit (CPACE), which centralizes and expedites voluntarily exit of companies under Section 248(2) of the Companies Act
New Delhi: Over 96,000 companies have voluntarily wound up their operations in the past five years, according to data available from the ministry of corporate affairs.
