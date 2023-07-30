Nearly 96,000 companies have voluntarily wound up in the past five years

Businesses opt for winding up for various reasons including financial unviability. As per information available from the ministry, from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2023, 96,261 companies have exited voluntarily invoking a section in the Companies Act. Also, under a section in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), final resolution orders have been passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in 510 cases during the same period, according to data from the ministry.