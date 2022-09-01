'Need everyone back in our offices’: Read CEO's letter here

However, this year and today definitely feel different. Many of our investing clients are getting whipsawed and hurt. Our corporate clients are concerned about the risks of playing offense, questioning expansion plans and acquisitions, and worrying about impending capital needs and the higher associated costs. We ourselves have operated for nearly the past six months with one of the biggest engines of our firm, new issue capital markets, operating at a fraction of our capacity and capabilities because of the almost complete shutdown in demand. While we could sit back and say this is all an unfortunate market reality that someday will pass, and hence we should just be patient, the purpose of this note is to make sure that never happens. Especially, most certainly not as we enter our important fourth and final quarter of our year. Instead, we would like to point out a few reminders, thoughts and additional perspectives to help us all relax and recharge over the remaining summer days so that we can come back from family or personal time ready to sprint forward together and make the most of the last three months of Jefferies’ fiscal 2022.