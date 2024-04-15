BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover is all set to launch a new fintech application called ‘ZeroPe’ to provide hassle-free medical loans.

With an aim to provide hassle-free medical loans, BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover is all set to launch a new fintech application called ‘ZeroPe’. Currently, the fintech app developed by Third Unicorn, is in tensting mode. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After his exit from BharatPe, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover started Third Unicorn in partnership with Chandigarh-based entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri. Third Unicorn's most recent launch was a fantasy gaming platform ‘CrickPe’ in 2023.

ZeroPe is the latest company joining an expanding list of companies that provide quick financing options for medical bills and other elective procedures. These companies include SaveIn, Qube Health, Arogya Finance, Neodocs, Fibe, Kenko, and Mykare Health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A joint report by Singapore-based venture capital firm B Capital and consulting firm Boston Consulting Group stated that India's digital healthcare market may generate $37 billion by 2030.

All you need to know about ZeroPe app ZeroPe, in collaboration with Delhi-based Non-Banking Finance Company (NBC) Mukut Finvest, will offer instant pre-approved medical loans of upto ₹5 lakh to cover the medical expenses. The service can only be availed at partnered hospitals and medical centres, according to the company's website.

The fintech company will also help customers to monitor their upcoming EMIs and payments. One can obtain a medical loan through its intuitive interface. At first, the customer need to complete the KYC process to get a pre - approved loan limit. The documents required for the KYC are: Phone number, Aadhaar card number, and PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the KYC completion, one need to choose the healthcare facility where the ZeroPe's loan services are applicable. The customer can now enter the loan amount and plan EMIs as per his/her convenience. The company will then approve the loan amount on behalf of the user to the chosen hospital.

The borrower can also repay the loan early without incurring additional charges, the company wrote on its website.

