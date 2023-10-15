Need new iPhone every year? Apple CEO Tim Cook gives reason why

Apple CEO Tim Cook had a very simple reason for why the company launches a new iPhone every year. He shared his thoughts on the annual launch exercise in an interview with video platform Brut. Cook also addressed questions about the company's environmental efforts and shared insights into the future of iPhones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why new iPhones? “I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing," was Cook's answer. He also responded to concerns about the environmental impact and highlighted the option for customers to trade in their iPhones, emphasizing the company's commitment to sustainability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What we do is we allow people to trade in their phone, and so then we resell that phone if it is still working. And if it's not working, we've got ways of disassembling it and taking the materials to make a new iPhone out of it," he explained.

Environmental concerns & future When questioned about Apple's environmental initiatives, Cook expressed a desire for openness, stating that they aim to be copied in this regard. This transparency contrasts with the company's approach to its products, he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking ahead, Cook provided insights into the future of iPhones. "I think it'll be carbon neutral and it will be way ahead of where it currently is," he remarked about the potential changes in the next 20-30 years. However, he remained secretive about the specifics of these advancements.

New iPhone 15 series launched this year Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone line-up is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone line-up was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15 at 5:30 pm.

The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup from the company's official stores and its website.

The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant, and ₹109,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

