Need stable GST regime for EVs: Mercedes-Benz India
Santosh Iyer, the company’s MD & CEO, said the government should commit to a 5% GST rate on EVs till 2030, before it decides to gradually increase taxes on these vehicles, to encourage long-term planning and flexibility for carmakers.
NEW DELHI : A commitment from central and state governments to keep taxes on electric vehicles (EVs) low for a long timeframe will be necessary to ensure their continued adoption, a top official at Mercedes-Benz India, the country’s largest luxury carmaker, said.
