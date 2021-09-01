Need to call an airline? Your hold time will be approximately one zillion hours

That simple chore, which he thought would take a few minutes by phone, turned into a three-day undertaking. A comic book illustrator, Mr. Maleev, 49, used the time to produce what he calls the Lufthansa Files. He sketched the Marvel Comics superhero Daredevil on the first day during his hourlong wait before he got disconnected. The next day, he drew another Daredevil while on hold for an hour, then hung up. On the third day’s hourlong wait, he sketched Marv from the “Sin City" comic series, and posted the drawings on Twitter.

