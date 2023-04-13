Need to encourage innovation in IBC and desist from over-regulation: IBBI chief1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- IBBI chairperson Ravi Mital cited certain latest cases where under the existing regulations, insolvency cases were resolved while maximising value
NEW DELHI : The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is one of the most important economic legislations having brought about a cultural shift in the dynamics between lenders and borrowers, and promoters and creditors, said Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Ravi Mital on Thursday.
