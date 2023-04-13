Home / Companies / News /  Need to encourage innovation in IBC and desist from over-regulation: IBBI chief
NEW DELHI : The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is one of the most important economic legislations having brought about a cultural shift in the dynamics between lenders and borrowers, and promoters and creditors, said Chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) Ravi Mital on Thursday.

Addressing at CII Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Conference in Delhi, Chairman asserted the importance of innovation in implementing resolution processes. He cited certain latest cases where under the existing Regulations, insolvency cases were resolved while maximising value. 

Mital insisted on the need for making the process more transparent explaining how over-regulation would defeat the purpose of the Code. He enumerated that there is no one-size-fits-all for the resolutions.

Chairman stated that success of IBC may be evaluated based on number of resolutions rather than the amount of realization. There are several post resolution success stories to showcase the achievement of IBC over erstwhile legislations. 

“IBBI has been continuously taking calibrated measures to navigate the law through its uncharted terrain with its agile, focused and definite efforts and timely actions to make this historic Code meet its purpose specially in the matters to curtail delays plaguing the process," Mital said.

In this endeavor, all stakeholders have a duty to contribute to the success of the law by applying the Code in its true spirit, he added.

